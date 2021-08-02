Sonic Adds Banana Pudding Shake to Dessert Lineup

SONIC has added a new, limited-time-only Banana Pudding Shake to its delicious dessert lineup, creating a creamy, sippable version of a classic childhood treat that features the comforting taste of banana pudding.

The Banana Pudding Shake is made with SONIC’s creamy Real Ice Cream, blended with fresh banana, banana pudding flavor and NILLA Wafers. Complete with whipped topping, extra pieces of crumbled NILLA Wafers and a cherry top, the Banana Pudding Shake is sure to bring you back to your childhood with every sip.

“From the smooth blend of banana pudding flavor and Real Ice Cream to the dreamy taste of fresh bananas and classic bites of NILLA Wafers, SONIC captures the nostalgic experience of making banana pudding in the kitchen with family in each creamy sip,” says Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for SONIC. “With fresh and traditional ingredients, our guests can delight in sweet memories with this delicious new Shake.”

The new Banana Pudding Shake is available at SONIC for a limited time now through August 29.

Guests can place an order online or in the SONIC App for contactless payment and ordering.