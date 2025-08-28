SONIC Drive-In announced the debut of its BBQ Ranch Crispy Tender Wrap, now headlining the brand’s refreshed $1.99 Menu. Packed with flavor and value, the wrap features an all-white meat crispy chicken tender, crisp lettuce, fresh tomatoes, melty cheddar cheese, and SONIC’s signature BBQ Ranch sauce, all rolled up in a warm flour tortilla.

The BBQ Ranch Crispy Tender Wrap joins a lineup of returning fan favorites and new additions, giving guests more reasons to stop by for flavor-packed options at a price that satisfies.

Also featured on SONIC’s $1.99 Menu:

– The iconic snack-inspired wrap returns with crunchy FRITOS, hearty chili, and melted cheddar cheese in a soft flour tortilla. Cheesy Baja Crispy Tender Wrap – Still a standout! A crispy chicken tender with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and zesty baja sauce, wrapped in a soft tortilla.

More New Menu Additions Starting September 1:

– Choose from Coca-Cola, Dr Pepper, BARQ’S Root Beer, or Fanta Orange. Soft Pretzel Twist – A warm, classic favorite for snacking

Guests can find these new menu items at participating SONIC locations nationwide beginning September 1, for a limited time only, while supplies last.