Sonic Brings Back Garlic Butter Bacon Burger for Limited Time

SONIC Drive-In is bringing back the fan-favorite Garlic Butter Bacon Burger with some delicious upgrades at participating Drive-Ins nationwide. Guests can try the irresistible, melted garlic butter goodness for a limited time only at participating locations through December 26 while supplies last.

Creating craveable bliss for garlic and butter lovers alike, the SONIC Garlic Butter Bacon Burger starts with a perfectly seasoned, 100% pure beef patty topped with creamy garlic butter and layered between two slices of melty American cheese, with crispy bacon, mayo, and grilled onions piled on a toasted bakery bun.

“This year, SONIC has been dedicated to enhancing our burgers by making them meltier and juicier, and we hope our guests enjoy the upgrades we made to the popular Garlic Butter Bacon Burger,” says Scott Uehlein, executive chef at SONIC. “Our culinary team took on this exciting challenge by doubling up the cheesiness and adding even more creamy garlic butter. To top it all off, the Garlic Butter Bacon Burger is stacked on a toasted bakery bun that SONIC guests will love as they satisfy their garlic butter craving!”

Available November 1 through December 26, guests can enjoy the SONIC Garlic Butter Bacon Burger for $4.99, and they can try one for half price when ordering through the SONIC website or in the SONIC App.