Sip your way through winter with SONIC! This January, the fan-favorite Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float returns to SONIC for a limited time. Featuring real strawberries, sweet shortcake-flavored SONIC Slush, and a snowball topping of creamy vanilla soft serve, this craveable treat is a deliciously icy addition to the SONIC Flavorista Favorites drink lineup.

The Flavorista Favorites menu, available only on the SONIC App, is an exclusive selection of curated, premium drinks that can only be found at SONIC.* Developed by SONIC flavor experts, Flavorista Favorites are designed to deliver a burst of deliciousness and fun. The Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float is the latest addition to the lineup and will kick off its comeback this year at X Games Aspen 2025 on January 23 before launching at SONIC locations nationwide on January 27, though SONIC App users can get early access starting today – bringing joy and comfort to the heart of winter cheer.

“The X Games embody the spirit of living free and making each day more fun – just as our drinks do – which makes X Games Aspen the perfect setting to bring back the Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float,” said Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at SONIC. “From the icy texture of the Slush to the snowball-inspired vanilla soft serve and crunchy sugar topping that’s like ice crystals, this creation is everything our guests love about snow in a sweet, colorful, sippable format!”

X Games Aspen 2025 attendees can sample the Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float in the SONIC Ski-In this weekend, January 23-25, at Buttermilk Mountain. Premium pass holders will also be able to visit the SONIC Chalet to warm up and mingle with X Games athletes and SONIC fans like Maddie Mastro and Alex Ferreira. Visit XGames.com for the full X Games Aspen competition schedule, tickets, and real-time updates.

“After a long day of riding, SONIC is one of my favorite ways to treat myself,” said snowboarder, two-time Olympian, and X Games medalist Maddie Mastro. “My usual go-to is the French Toast Sticks, but I’m excited that the Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float is making a return right here at the X Games Aspen. So excited to be back at X Games and for SONIC to be a part of it!”

“With an alter ego named Hotdog Hans, it’s no surprise I love SONIC. I’ve always been a fan, especially for their Chili Cheese Coney and Cranberry Limeade – and of course, their All-American Hot Dog combo that hits the spot every time,” said skier, two-time Olympian and three-time X Games gold medalist Alex Ferreira. “As an Aspen native, the Winter X Games hold a special place in my heart. I absolutely love being on the snow, and getting to sip a snowy Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float on the grounds this year makes the 2025 competition even sweeter.”

Take a sip of any wintery drink and know that it’s a sip with a purpose, as SONIC donates a portion of all SONIC Drink, Slush, Blast, and Shake sales to support public education through the SONIC Limeades for Learning initiative.** Powered by the SONIC Foundation, SONIC has donated more than $28 million since 2009 to fund local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs to support public education in the U.S.

*Flavorista Favorites are not eligible for Happy Hour Anytime in the App, Happy Hour at drive-ins, Morning Drink Stop, or other discounts.

**SONIC donates a portion of every SONIC Drink, Slush, Blast and Shake purchase to the SONIC Foundation, which is used to support local schools across the communities SONIC serves through partners like DonorsChoose. The SONIC Foundation is a division of the Inspire Brands Foundation. For more information about the SONIC Foundation, visit foundation.sonicdrivein.com.