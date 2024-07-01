Who said you can’t get fun food at a good price? SONIC is marking the start of a new era of value, flexibility, and fun with the launch of its new $1.99 Menu, featuring a wide array of craveable items catering to every taste bud and budget. Whether you’re looking for a satisfying meal, a savory snack, or a sweet treat, the new $1.99 Menu has it all, including the stars of the menu – the all-new SONIC Queso Wraps, available now at SONIC locations nationwide.

$1.99 Queso Wraps

These mouthwatering wraps combine convenience, bold flavors, and unbeatable value. Guests can choose from two irresistible varieties:

Bacon Ranch Queso Wrap: Crispy all-white meat tender, crisp bacon, melty cheddar cheese, creamy ranch, and luscious white queso, all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla.

Southwest Crunch Queso Wrap: Crispy all-white meat tender, creamy Southwest sauce, crunchy tortilla strips, melty cheddar cheese, and indulgent white queso, all nestled inside a soft flour tortilla.

FUN.99– The Most Fun You Can Have for $1.99

As the ultimate destination for customizable meal options, the new menu makes it easier to choose fun with a variety of snack, dessert, and entrée items for just $1.99 each, all day, every day – and it’s a value menu that’s here to stay! In honor of its new brand platform – LIVE FREE EAT SONIC – which is centered around choosing fun over the monotony of other fast-food options, SONIC is nicknaming the new menu FUN.99, emphasizing that delicious food doesn’t have to break the bank.

The $1.99 Menu options include a Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger, Chili Cheese Coney, Bacon Ranch Queso Wrap, Southwest Crunch Queso Wrap, Small Tots, and any of the 12 flavors of SONIC Shakes in a 16-ounce size, including Strawberry, Chocolate and OREO Cheesecake.

“Now more than ever, guests are focused on affordable food options, but they shouldn’t have to settle for the same old, tired discounts or boring meals. Many restaurant brands are touting a lot of recycled ideas with limited options. At SONIC, we wanted to do something different – something fun – so we focused on variety, which is why we’re introducing the new $1.99 Menu, or what we like to call the FUN.99 Menu,” says Ryan Dickerson, Chief Marketing Officer of SONIC. “The FUN.99 Menu is all about choice and fun, whether you want any of our dozen shake flavors, a chili cheese coney, or our iconic tots as a midday snack – it’s all there for just $1.99.”