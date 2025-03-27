SONIC Drive-In is fueling education by sending 400 teachers from 149 public school districts to Atlanta for the Ron Clark Academy Experience, a dynamic two-day training made possible by a nearly $1 million donation from the SONIC Foundation. From March 20-21, 300 educators participated in immersive workshops to bring powerful teaching techniques back to their classrooms. Next month, an additional group of 100 teachers will attend the same training at the Academy sponsored by SONIC on April 24-25.

“This marks our second year sponsoring hundreds of teachers to attend the Ron Clark Academy Experience, and we’re honored to support public education through this meaningful initiative,” said Stuart Brown, Executive Director of the SONIC Foundation. “Our commitment to education is vital, and Ron Clark’s groundbreaking methods equip teachers with fresh strategies to energize their classrooms and captivate and inspire students nationwide.”

The Ron Clark Academy is a highly acclaimed, nonprofit middle school that doubles as a demonstration school – a place where visiting educators engage in a vibrant professional development experience by observing best practices in action before participating in hands-on workshops. In the past 16 years, more than 150,000 superintendents, district-level administrators, and teachers have participated in the RCA Experience to learn new ways to engage students, promote academic excellence, build relationships, and create a positive classroom culture.

But learning doesn’t stop when the school day ends. Parents play a key role in keeping kids motivated – whether it’s during spring break, summer vacation, a long weekend or after school. Ron Clark shares a few simple tips – that only require 1% of effort from parents! – to keep learning alive at home:

Set up a container in your home that holds a ruler, glue stick, ribbon, yarn, crayons, tape and other construction items. It’s handy during the school year, but it can also spark creative projects in the off season.

Have your child calculate the tip when you go out to dinner.

Play a game where each family member guesses the total dinner cost, and the one who comes closest gets to choose the dessert.

Movie night! Watch your favorite movie that has historical significance, such as Forrest Gump or Glory, and pause often to discuss the content.

“The SONIC Foundation and our Academy share a commitment to supporting educators across the country,” said Ron Clark, co-founder of the Ron Clark Academy. “Our goal is to create a revolution in education through transformative teaching methods that can be shared and replicated everywhere – including at home – and this partnership brings us closer to that vision!”

Guests can join SONIC in supporting teachers and local public schools by ordering their favorite drink at the drive-in. Every time guests purchase a SONIC Drink, Slush, Blast or Shake, the brand donates a portion of proceeds to the SONIC Foundation, which is used to support public education through Limeades for Learning.

Since 2009, SONIC has donated more than $30 million to funding local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs to support public education in the U.S.



