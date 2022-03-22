Sonic Drive-In Brings Back Brownie Batter and Yellow Cake Batter Shakes

Sonic Drive-In is bringing back the popular Brownie Batter and Yellow Cake Batter Shakes, two authentic, hand-mixed treats made with Real Ice Cream and inspired by the taste and texture of batter that’s straight from the mixing bowl. The Brownie Batter and Yellow Cake Batter Shakes are available at drive-ins nationwide starting March 28, though Sonic App users can enjoy a special preview of the Shakes beginning March 21.

The Brownie Batter Shake features vanilla ice cream blended with rich, chocolate brownie batter and brownie pieces, while the Yellow Cake Batter Shake includes vanilla ice cream blended with delicious yellow cake batter.

“In developing the Brownie Batter and Yellow Cake Batter Shakes, our culinary team worked to recreate those fond childhood memories of baking at home and that moment when you got to sneak a taste from the mixing bowl,” says Scott Uehlein, executive chef at Sonic. “We’re thrilled to offer guests another opportunity to enjoy these nostalgic treats in a unique way, like only Sonic can do.”

The Brownie Batter and Yellow Cake Batter Shakes are available for a limited time at Sonic locations nationwide, while supplies last.