Sonic Drive-In Drops Latest Swag Collection

Following Sonic Drive-In’s Local Sonic Swag drop earlier this year, the brand is back with a new merch collection for guests to champion the high-spirited Sonic brand. The subtly Sonic -y collection is available for purchase today on SonicSwagShop.com and includes the coveted judges’ tumbler* seen on “America’s Got Talent,” along with four unique t-shirts with witty quips referencing the Sonic experience, comfortable socks in time for fall, cool-as-ice can covers and classic enamel pins.

Sonic fans can also make an impact with each T-shirt purchase as $1 from every t-shirt sale will be donated to the Sonic Foundation to spark brighter futures for America’s youth. In proud partnership with DonorsChoose, donations from t-shirt sales will help public school teachers access much needed learning supplies to inspire students in classrooms across America.

“Sonic’s new merchandise line offers the brand’s most loyal fans a chance to take the feel-good Sonic experience beyond the drive-in with timeless pieces,” says Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer for Sonic. “Guests are able to represent a brand they know and love, and thanks to the Sonic Foundation’s proud partnership with DonorsChoose, $1 from each t-shirt sold will help fund teachers’ projects.”

SONIC fans can get their hands on the new merch, including a replica of the 30-ounce tumbler used on “America’s Got Talent,” at SonicSwagShop.com through November 8, 2021, while supplies last.