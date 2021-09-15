    Sonic Drive-In Drops Latest Swag Collection

    Industry News | September 15, 2021
    Sonic Drive-In swag.
    Sonic Drive-In

    Following Sonic Drive-In’s Local Sonic Swag drop earlier this year, the brand is back with a new merch collection for guests to champion the high-spirited Sonic brand. The subtly Sonic -y collection is available for purchase today on SonicSwagShop.com and includes the coveted judges’ tumbler* seen on “America’s Got Talent,” along with four unique t-shirts with witty quips referencing the Sonic experience, comfortable socks in time for fall, cool-as-ice can covers and classic enamel pins.

    Sonic fans can also make an impact with each T-shirt purchase as $1 from every t-shirt sale will be donated to the Sonic Foundation to spark brighter futures for America’s youth. In proud partnership with DonorsChoose, donations from t-shirt sales will help public school teachers access much needed learning supplies to inspire students in classrooms across America.

    “Sonic’s new merchandise line offers the brand’s most loyal fans a chance to take the feel-good Sonic experience beyond the drive-in with timeless pieces,” says Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer for Sonic. “Guests are able to represent a brand they know and love, and thanks to the Sonic Foundation’s proud partnership with DonorsChoose, $1 from each t-shirt sold will help fund teachers’ projects.”

    SONIC fans can get their hands on the new merch, including a replica of the 30-ounce tumbler used on “America’s Got Talent,” at SonicSwagShop.com through November 8, 2021, while supplies last.

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

