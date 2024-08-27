SONIC Drive-In is turning up the flavor with its latest mouth-watering addition: Loaded Queso Fries. This new offering takes its signature hot and crispy Groovy Fries and layers them with creamy white queso and bold toppings that elevate the snacking experience. Loaded Queso Fries will be available at SONIC locations nationwide on September 2, but SONIC App users can score early access by placing an order though the app starting today.

The new Loaded Queso Fries deliver a cheesy, flavorful punch with classic bacon and ranch or a spicy kick of Southwest flavors:

Bacon Ranch Loaded Queso Fries: Hot and crispy Groovy Fries topped with creamy white queso, crisp bacon, melty shredded cheese and a drizzle of creamy ranch.

Southwest Loaded Queso Fries: Hot and crispy Groovy Fries loaded with creamy white queso, sliced jalapenos, ripe tomatoes, creamy Southwest sauce, diced onions and melty shredded cheese.

“SONIC’s hot and crispy Groovy Fries are a perfect snack on their own but imagine elevating them with creamy queso and other flavor-packed toppings – now that’s a snack that hits the spot,” said Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at SONIC. “Whether you go for Bacon Ranch or Southwest, these loaded fries will get you through those midday or late-night cravings and transform them into an experience that’s both comforting and delicious.”

Fans can also pair any of their SONIC favorites with a side of warm, melty queso – the ultimate dipping companion – for just $1. Plus, don’t miss out on the new Bacon Ranch and Southwest CrunchQueso Wraps, available on the $1.99 Menu, also known as the FUN.99 Menu. Build the perfect meal by pairing these cheesy new options with a variety of new and iconic SONIC snacks, desserts and entrées—all for just $1.99 each, all day, every day. *

Loaded Queso Fries will be available for a limited time, while supplies last. Pricing starts at $3.99 for a medium size but varies by location.

*Tax not included.