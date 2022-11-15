Sonic Drive-In's Winter Swag Returns with Corn Dog Pajama Jumpsuits

SONIC Drive-In is back with this year’s new collection of giftable winter swag. 100% of all proceeds will be donated to the SONIC Foundation to provide much-needed supplies and learning resources to public schools across the communities that SONIC serves.

Here are some of our favorites from the collection:

Corn Dog Pajama Jumpsuits topped with ketchup or mustard, to keep you cozy and showcase whether you’re Team Ketchup or Team Mustard

Tot Earrings that combine fashion with iconic SONIC flavor

SONIC Slippers and Fuzzy Socks so you can snack and strut in style

A Campfire Mug to fill with your favorite SONIC Drink or Slush

The SONIC Winter Swag collection is available only for a limited time beginning on November 14 at 11 a.m. ET on SonicSwagShop.com, while supplies last.