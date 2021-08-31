Sonic Drive-In Introduces Grilled Cheese Burger for $2.49

Sonic Drive-In combines two of its classic menu items to create the new limited time only Sonic Grilled Cheese Burger—a toasty, indulgent burger layered with extra melty cheese for a unique Sonic experience.

The Sonic Grilled Cheese Burger starts with Sonic’s famous grilled cheese sandwich on buttery Texas Toast, adding in a perfectly seasoned 100 percent pure beef patty, mustard, ketchup, and diced onions.

“A grilled cheese sandwich becomes even more craveable when you pair the flavor with a savory 100% pure beef patty and extra toppings,” says Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for Sonic. “Guests no longer have to choose between these classic menu items because the Sonic Grilled Cheese Burger simultaneously fulfills the need for both burger and grilled cheese sandwich, upping the cheese factor in a big way.”

At $2.49, the Sonic Grilled Cheese Burger is available until September 26 while supplies last. Try one for half-price when you order online or through the app.