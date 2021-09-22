Sonic Drive-In Launching New Broccoli Cheddar Tots and Mocha Crunch Blast

Starting September 27, Sonic Drive-In is serving up two limited-time menu options that are sure to excite tastebuds with the new Broccoli Cheddar Tots and Mocha Crunch Blast. Guests are encouraged to head to their nearest Drive-In to enjoy while they can, as these items are available for a limited time only at participating locations through November 28, while supplies last.

Inspired by a homemade broccoli cheddar casserole, the Sonic Broccoli Cheddar Tots are a snack you can feel good about. Featuring warm, steaming broccoli pieces, melty cheddar cheese and a satisfyingly crunchy exterior, they are the perfect bite-sized complement to your favorite Sonic order. These popable bites are even more delicious when dipped in ranch dressing for extra flavor and provide guests a full serving of vegetables when ordered in large size.

Blending decadent mocha fudge and chocolate espresso chunks into Sonic’s creamy Real Ice Cream, the Sonic Mocha Crunch Blast offers a sweet pick-me-up at any time of day. Guests can enjoy the ultimate chocolate-coffee combination with extra chocolate espresso chunks in spoonable layers, with a boost of caffeine in every bite.

“We’ve taken two of the most craveable Sonic menu items—our Tots and Real Ice Cream Blasts – and transformed them into unique offerings that are packed with flavor,” says Scott Uehlein, executive chef at Sonic. “Our culinary team loves to experiment with classic combinations, bringing a special Sonic spin to something our guests know and love. We’ve definitely done that with the Broccoli Cheddar Tots and Mocha Crunch Blast, two menu items I’m extremely proud to introduce to our guests to satisfy cravings they didn’t even know they had.”

Available September 27 to November 28, enjoy the SONIC Broccoli Cheddar Tots or try the Mocha Crunch Blast before they’re gone.