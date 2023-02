On Wednesday, February 15, SONIC Drive-In is discounting its cheesy, dippable Mozzarella Sticks. For one day only, customers can purchase a Small order of Mozzarella Sticks (4pc) for only $1.49 for a craveable, midweek snack.

You can order the discounted Mozzarella Sticks only on Wednesday, February 15, at participating SONIC Drive-In locations while supplies last.