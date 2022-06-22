Sonic Drive-In Offering Free Cheeseburger with Purchase on App

Sonic Drive-In is offering a free Sonic Cheeseburger with purchase for Sonic App users. Hop on the Sonic App from June 27 through July 31 – including the entire 4th of July weekend – to redeem your reward for one free cheeseburger with any in-app purchase.

Sonic upgraded its burger line up last year by making incremental improvements to every single ingredient to deliver a superior burger experience from top to bottom. The Sonic Cheeseburger is now so good, Sonic wants everyone to try one! Note, the reward is only available with any app or online purchase for Sonic App and order-ahead users. The reward can be used only once from June 27 through July 31, while supplies last.

Additionally, starting June 27, fans can enjoy the limited-time return of the beloved Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap for just $1.49 as part of the new Sonic Summer Snacking Menu. This wrap features crunchy FRITOS, chili and melted cheddar cheese. The Sonic Summer Snacking Menu is available exclusively through the Sonic App and features a rotating selection of returning seasonal and fan favorites at great values.

Taking advantage of the rewards and offers available through the Sonic App is free and simple - just download the Sonic App or join online to create an account and get the deals. App users enjoy half price drinks and slushes all day, half price Sonic Cheeseburgers every Tuesday night, monthly rewards, an exclusive birthday reward and much more all in the Sonic App.