Sonic Drive-In Prepares for Hawai’i Debut with Maui Location

On Monday, February 20, SONIC Drive-In will introduce the brand’s iconic menu and experience for the first time in the state of Hawai’i with the opening of a new location in Kahului, Maui. Located within the Ho’okele Shopping Center at 1110 Ho’okele Street, the drive-in is owned and operated by North Shore Provisions, LLC, d/b/a SONIC Drive-In Hawai’i, and will welcome guests from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Whether you’re road-tripping through the states or vacationing on the sunny shores, SONIC Drive-In now has at least one location in 47 states to satisfy all your cravings this summer—and year-round. The new drive-in location in Kahului will offer drive-thru service, patio seating, as well as ordering through the classic SONIC drive-in stalls.

“We’ve had our mind set on bringing the SONIC brand to Hawai’i for a number of years, and we’re so proud of this amazing new location,” says Tanishia Beacham, Chief Operating Officer at SONIC. “Our franchisees at SONIC Drive-In Hawai’i worked hard to make this location a reality and to weave elements from Hawaiian culture into the design. We’re eager for the Maui community to get a taste of the delicious SONIC menu and our one-of-a-kind dining experience.”

To celebrate the opening of SONIC in Hawai’i, the restaurant will host a grand opening ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 20. The drive-in will open to serve guests immediately following at 11 a.m. The ceremony will feature remarks by the SONIC Drive-In Hawai’i team and local Maui representatives, and a blessing and ribbon cutting led by local cultural advisor Kapono Kamaunu.

The opening will also debut the new SONIC Teriyaki Burger, developed exclusively for the Maui drive-In in partnership with the Aloha Shoyu Company. The new burger features a 100 percent pure beef patty topped with teriyaki sauce, American cheese, teriyaki aioli, onions, lettuce and tomatoes, served on a toasted bakery bun.

In celebration of SONIC joining the Maui community, the SONIC Foundation will make a $40,000 donation to fund the needs of local public-school teachers in Maui through the brand’s longtime nonprofit partner, DonorsChoose, a platform that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests.

SONIC Drive-In Hawai’i will employ more than 100 full and part-time team members from the local community, and those interested in applying can text SONICHAWAII to the number 85000. The Maui location is the first of several locations that SONIC Drive-In Hawai’i plans to bring to the state in the coming years.

The new location showcases a custom designed building developed by the architectural firm, RAD LAB, along with a solar power system providing much of the drive-in’s power needs. Guests at the restaurant will also enjoy custom murals created by Hilo, Hawaii artist Kristie Fujiyama Kosmides that capture the beauty of the island.

“We’re very grateful for the opportunity to bring the SONIC experience to Maui with the opening of the brand’s first Hawai’i location,” says Edwin Prather, Managing Member of SONIC Drive-In Hawai’i. “A visit to SONIC is a unique and special experience and we brought that same level of uniqueness to the Maui drive-in, ensuring this location represents the culture and the beauty of our island. From the building’s architecture, independent local ownership, and the staff that serve our guests – each element proudly reflects the local community.”

With thousands of craveable flavors and drink combinations including limeades, burgers, hot dogs and more, SONIC’s expansive, award-winning menu offers made-to-order and customizable breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack options to delight the whole family.

SONIC also donates a portion of all drink, slush and shake sales to support local public education through the brand’s Limeades for Learning initiative. Since 2009, SONIC has donated more than $23 million to funding local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs to support public education in the U.S