Sonic Drive-In Teaming with Sheryl Lee Ralph to Support Teachers

For Teacher Appreciation Week, Sonic Drive-In is supporting public school teachers by teaming up with award-winning actress, Sheryl Lee Ralph, to help educators get the materials they need in the classroom. On Tuesday, May 9, the Sonic Foundation will match up to $1.5 million in donations to DonorsChoose, an education nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers across U.S. public schools. Additionally, Sonic is offering a free cheeseburger with purchase to all enrolled in Sonic Teachers’ Circle, a free rewards program exclusively for educators available through the Sonic App.

On Tuesday, May 9, the Sonic Foundation will match 50 percent of each public donation to teachers’ requests on DonorsChoose, up to $1.5 million. Sonic fans and guests can visit DonorsChoose.org, where thousands of teachers have posted requests seeking support to engage students with classroom resources. They can also simply text GIVE to 31869 and receive a direct link to a teacher’s classroom in their local community.

“Public school teachers have dedicated their lives to inspiring America’s youth, and we must ensure they have all the tools they need as they shape the hearts and minds of our children,” says Ralph. “I’m thrilled to partner with Sonic Drive-In for Teacher Appreciation Week to encourage people to come together and thank our educators by making a small contribution to get them the materials they desperately need.”

Through the Sonic Limeades for Learning initiative, the brand donates a portion of proceeds from every drink, slush and shake purchase to the SonicFoundation, which is used to support local public education. Since 2009, Sonic has donated more than $24 million to funding local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs to support public education in the U.S.

“Sonic is invested in supporting the local communities served by our more than 3,500 locations, and we’re proud of the impact we’ve made over the past 14 years through Limeades for Learning,” says Lori Abou Habib, Chief Marketing Officer of Sonic. “This Teacher Appreciation Week, I hope our Sonic guests will join us in celebrating teachers by donating to a classroom request on DonorsChoose on May 9, or by grabbing their favorite Sonic drink to have a portion of the purchase go towards helping a nearby public school.“

To further show its appreciation for educators, Sonic is offering all enrolled in Sonic’s Teachers’ Circle Rewards program a free cheeseburger with purchase beginning May 9. Any teacher, faculty or staff at a K-12 school or degree-granting university can use the Sonic App to sign up for Teachers’ Circle and start receiving additional rewards today.

Throughout the year, Sonic guests can help support teachers and students by visiting the nearest Sonic location and purchasing their favorite drink, shake or slush, and Sonic will donate a portion of proceeds back to local public schools. They can also visit DonorsChoose.org and donate directly to one or more of the thousands of public school teacher requests seeking support to provide students with educational resources.

“Teachers are facing unique challenges this school year, and yet, despite those challenges, they continue to champion our classrooms and seek out resources to benefit their students,” says Alix Guerrier, CEO of DonorsChoose. “Sonic Drive-In’s donation match on May 9 for Teacher Appreciation Week sends a clear, powerful message: we’re dedicated to uplifting our educators, and we have their back.”