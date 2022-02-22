Sonic Drive-In Unleashes Bacon on Bacon Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger

Sonic Drive-In is introducing the Bacon on Bacon Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger. With double the crispy bacon and a new tangy smoke sauce that’s crafted to enhance the bacon flavor, this cheeseburger will satisfy all your bacon cravings.

The Bacon on Bacon Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger is available at drive-ins nationwide starting February 28, though Sonic App users can enjoy special early access before the cheeseburger hits the menu when they order in the app beginning February 21.

The Bacon on Bacon Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger features two 100 percent pure seasoned beef patties layered with two slices of melty American cheese, four slices of crispy bacon, creamy mayo, crinkle-cut pickles, diced onions and a tangy smoke sauce on a toasted bakery bun.

“Our culinary team wanted to take our cheeseburgers to the next level and give our bacon-loving fans even more of what they want,” says Mackenzie Gibson, vice president of culinary & menu innovation at Sonic. “Not only do we double the bacon, but our tangy smoke sauce complements and amplifies the bacon flavor and truly perfects this bacon-lover’s dream cheeseburger.”

The Bacon on Bacon Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger is available at Sonic for a limited time through May 1, while supplies last, for $4.99.