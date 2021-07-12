Sonic Drive-In Unleashes Shark Week Slush for $2.99

Sonic Drive-In introduced the new Shark Week Slush. The limited time only Slush is a diorama of refreshing, tropical flavor to delight the senses while diving into one of the Discovery’s most anticipated programs of the summer – Shark Week, airing July 11-18 on Discovery and discovery+

The eye-catching Shark Week Slush has layers of fun with real strawberries and two Shark gummies atop an ice-cold Blue Coconut Slush, creating a feeding frenzy for Shark a-fish-ionados for $2.99.

“We’re excited to capture the beauty of Shark Week and the awe-inspiring ocean life the program showcases in an exhilarating treat with a trifecta of flavors,” says Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for Sonic. “The beachy cool Blue Coconut Slush lays a bright, aquatic blue base for Shark gummy candies and juicy strawberries, creating a vivid ocean scene within a Slush for guests to celebrate both the magnificent creatures and the delicious fun of summer.”

The new Shark Week Slush is only available at Sonic, for a limited time starting now.