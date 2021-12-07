Sonic Inches Closer to NYC with Long Island City Opening

On Wednesday, December 8, SONIC Drive-In will begin serving the brand’s famous menu items to residents near New York City with a new Dine-In location in Long Island City. Located at 37-02 Queens Blvd., the Long Island City SONIC features a spacious dining room and a walk-up counter for those on the go. The Long Island City SONIC welcomes guests from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

The one-of-a-kind dining experience in Long Island City also incorporates eye-catching elements of SONIC’s new innovative architectural design and visual brand identity for guests to experience the new SONIC look.

The Long Island SONIC is owned and operated by Raymond & Marion Eng, who also own 14 other quick-service restaurant locations across the New York area including Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn. The new SONIC Long Island City location will employ 80 full and part-time team members.

“New York City will now be in close proximity to a unique dining experience for those wanting to take a break from the City’s fast-paced lifestyle and relax while grabbing a bite to eat or satisfy their cravings on the go,” said David Fowler, Director of Operations. “We look forward to welcoming guests and serving up SONIC’s latest flavors.”

With hundreds of thousands of craveable flavors and drink combinations, including Limeades, Burgers, Hot Dogs and more, SONIC’s expansive, award-winning menu offers made-to-order and customizable breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack options to delight the whole family. Guests can place an order online or through the SONIC App* for contactless ordering and payment.