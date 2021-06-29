Sonic Introduces Crave Cheeseburger with 'Secret Sauce'

Sonic Drive-In introduced the new limited time only Sonic Crave Cheeseburger, perfected with a sweet and tangy, craveable sauce.

The Sonic Crave Cheeseburger is made with a seasoned 100 percent pure beef patty layered with melty cheese, the new top-secret SONIC Crave Sauce, ripe tomatoes, crisp crinkle-cut pickles, diced onions and chopped lettuce, served on a toasted bakery bun.

“The secret is in the sauce with the new Crave Cheeseburger, which irresistibly complements the savory flavors and stacked fixings of the Sonic Cheeseburger,” says Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for Sonic. “While the secret sauce is the star of the Crave Cheeseburger, the burger delivers the flavors you long for with every element. Along with crisp and flavorful ingredients, we incorporate precise details now included on all our Cheeseburgers, like cheese placed with care underneath the 100 percent pure beef patty, which results in extra melty cheesiness, served piping hot and made to order.”

Sonic’s entire burger line up, including the Sonic Crave Cheeseburger, has been upgraded with incremental improvements to every single ingredient, delivering a superior burger experience from top to bottom. The golden toasted bun, creamy mayo, crisp crinkle-cut pickles, crunchy fresh lettuce, fresh diced onions, tangy ketchup, hand-sliced USA-grown tomatoes, juicy 100 percent pure beef patty and melty American cheese all come together in a precise order for the perfect burger bite, every time.

The Sonic Crave Cheeseburger is available until August 29 while supplies last. Try one for half-price when you order online or through the app now until August 1.