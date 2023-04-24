Sonic Introduces Griller Cheeseburger

SONIC Drive-In is announcing an early start to the summer by bringing the char-grilled flavor of a backyard cookout to the drive-in with the new SONIC Griller. Offering a twist on the classic SONIC Cheeseburger with a bold, smokey flavor, the SONIC Griller is available for a limited time at SONIC locations nationwide starting May 1, though SONIC App users can enjoy exclusive, early access to this savory creation starting April 24.

Made with a 100% pure beef, seasoned, and char-grill glazed patty, the new SONIC Griller is everything you’d expect from a backyard burger, without having to fire up the grill! The burger comes layered with two slices of melty American cheese, hickory smoked bacon, a tangy SONIC Comeback Sauce, chopped lettuce and ripe tomatoes served on a toasted bakery bun. Guests can order the SONIC Griller solo or enjoy it as part of a combo meal at participating SONIC locations through June 25, while supplies last.

“As every good grill master knows, the perfect cheeseburger is a labor of love and takes the perfect amount of heat to sear the juicy burger patty and lock in that char-grilled, smoky flavor. We’ve taken this same approach with the SONIC Griller to deliver a bold backyard flavor straight from the grill,” says Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at SONIC. “It captures the char-grill flavor that’s so authentic to backyard grilling, and the creamy SONIC Comeback Sauce combines mayo, ketchup, Worcestershire, and more for a cheeseburger that’s uniquely SONIC!”

In addition to introducing the new cheeseburger, SONIC is partnering with Red Bull for the fifth year in a row with the return of Red Bull Slushes – this year featuring the refreshing new Red Bull Summer Edition Juneberry Slush. For the first time ever, SONIC guests can cool off after a hot summer day with the taste of Juneberry, featuring notes of Cherry, Red Berry, Juneberry, and Red Grape, with a slightly floral finish. Red Bull Slushes are only available for the summertime, and guests can get them for half-price when they order using the SONIC App.

In addition to getting half-price drinks and slushes any time they order in the app, SONIC App users can take advantage of half-price classic SONIC Cheeseburgers on Tuesday nights, and exclusive monthly rewards and offers.