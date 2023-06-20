Sonic Introduces New Aloha Slushes

The tropical flavors of Hawai’i have arrived on the mainland as SONIC Drive-In introduces new Aloha Slushes. Available in two flavors – Polynesian Punch and Tropical Colada – these refreshing treats offer a taste of paradise with every sip! Guests can beat the heat and enjoy the feeling of an island getaway at SONIC locations nationwide starting June 26, though SONIC App users can enjoy early access a week early.

Whatever your plans are this summer, escape to paradise with the flavors of sweet tropical fruits! The Polynesian Punch Slush is a Hawaiian-inspired fruit punch that cools you down with a refreshingly sweet finish. The Tropical Colada Slush features a blend of coconut, pineapple and banana flavors all swirled into an icy Slush. It’s a Hawaiian vacation for your taste buds!

“We opened the first SONIC in Hawai’i in February, and now we are offering guests across the country the feeling of being on a Hawaiian vacation with the tastes of tropical paradise. Our vibrant Aloha Slushes are a burst of island flavors that will transport you to sandy beaches, swaying palm trees and sparkling ocean waves, even if it’s just for a moment!” says Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at SONIC.

The Aloha Slushes start at $2.19 for a medium, and guests can try both flavors for half-price when they order in the app. SONIC donates a portion of all drink, slush and shake sales, including the Aloha Slushes, to support local public education through the brand’s Limeades for Learning initiative. Since 2009, SONIC has donated more than $26 million to funding local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs to support public education in the U.S.

SONIC guests looking for additional summertime fun can enjoy the Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float TM, available through July while supplies last, along with SONIC’s new collection of summer swag designed to keep you looking and feeling cool all summer long.