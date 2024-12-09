Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are launching a fresh new drink collab with SONIC Drive-In.

Introducing a new custom drink menu, named the “SONIC Iconic Drinks by Paris & Nicole.”

The menu features two new drinks inspired by the duo’s larger-than-life personalities, combining bold flavors with a fun, trendy twist.

  • The Nicole is sleek & berry sweet featuring flavorful Dr Pepper, sweet cream, vanilla flavor and real strawberries, topped with whipped topping and more real strawberries.
  • The Paris is fruity & fun and is sure to slay all day, featuring the refreshing, crisp taste of Sprite, dragon fruit flavor, real lemon and lime fruits, topped with whipped topping and NERDS Candy.

