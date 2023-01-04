Sonic Introduces Under $2 Crave Menu

SONIC Drive-In is introducing a new Under $2 Craves menu filled with flavorful ways to satisfy your cravings for any occasion at a great value. Available at SONIC locations nationwide, the new menu features classic SONIC favorites including the Jr. Cheeseburger and FRITOS Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap, along with new Sweet Minis sundae treats.

Guests can enjoy items from the Under $2 Craves menu alone as a snack or build them into a meal.

Want a classic? Go for a Jr. Cheeseburger and enjoy a 100% all-beef patty, melty American cheese, crinkle cut pickles, ketchup and mustard, served on a toasted bun.

Looking for some comfort from an old favorite? Grab a crunchy, cheesy, melty FRITOS Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap featuring Crunchy FRITOS corn chips, warm chili and melted cheddar cheese in a warm 8-inch flour tortilla.

End on a sweet note with new Sweet Minis sundaes available in OREO Cookies & Chocolate with OREO cookie pieces and chocolate syrup and SNICKERS® Bars & Caramel with SNICKERS pieces and caramel syrup. These indulgent mini treats are each under 250 calories and are the perfect way to satisfy your sweet tooth without too much guilt!

The Under $2 Craves menu is available at participating SONIC Drive-In locations through March 26, 2023, while supplies last. Guests can order at their local drive-in, or they can order ahead online or using the SONIC App. The SONIC App lets guests personalize their order with ease, pay ahead of arriving and take advantage of valuable savings.

In addition to enjoying the new Under $2 Craves menu, SONIC fans can now purchase the NEW limited-edition Midnight Tumbler on SonicSwagShop.com. Available only while supplies last, the Midnight Tumbler is inspired by the vibes of SONIC nights. Whether you have memories of swinging by for a late-night snack or meeting up with friends after a basketball game, SONIC nights are moments we don’t forget. It’s also a cup that gives back, as SONIC will donate 100% of all proceeds to the SONIC Foundation to help spark brighter futures for America’s youth through partnerships with local youth-serving non-profits across the communities that SONIC serves.