SONIC Drive-In kicked off 2025 with value! As McDonald’s just introduced its latest value offerings, SONIC started the year with daily deals that fans can enjoy all month long:

Half-Price Drinks and Slushes (in-app/online only) The $1.99 Menu (nicknamed the FUN.99 Menu ) has been updated to now feature the beloved Grilled Cheese Burger, small Cream Slushes (1, 2, 3), Queso Wraps (1, 2), and the Soft Pretzel Twist

(nicknamed the ) has been to now feature the beloved Grilled Cheese Burger, small Cream Slushes (1, 2, 3), Queso Wraps (1, 2), and the Soft Pretzel Twist A free small snack or side with purchase of a SONIC Recharger with Red Bull online or on the SONIC App