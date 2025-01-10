SONIC Drive-In kicked off 2025 with value! As McDonald’s just introduced its latest value offerings, SONIC started the year with daily deals that fans can enjoy all month long:
- Mondays: $1.99 Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburgers
- Tuesdays: Half-Price SONIC Cheeseburgers after 5 p.m. (in-app/online only)
- Thursdays: $1.49 Chili Cheese Coneys
- Wednesday, Jan. 15: $0.99 Corn Dogs
- Wednesday, Jan. 29: $1.49 4-piece Mozzarella Sticks
- Everyday Deal: Half-Price Drinks and Slushes (in-app/online only)
- The $1.99 Menu (nicknamed the FUN.99 Menu) has been updated to now feature the beloved Grilled Cheese Burger, small Cream Slushes (1, 2, 3), Queso Wraps (1, 2), and the Soft Pretzel Twist
- A free small snack or side with purchase of a SONIC Recharger with Red Bull online or on the SONIC App