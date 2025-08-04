Afternoon snack attack? Handled. Starting August 4, SONIC is launching Snacky Hour – a craveable lineup of $1 snacks available every day from 2-5 PM.

For a limited time, guests can swing by SONIC and enjoy three fan-favorite snacks for just $1 each:

$1 Corn Dog

$1 2-piece Mozzarella Sticks

$1 Soft Pretzel Twist

And because a good snack deserves a sidekick, SONIC is adding even more flavor to Mondays and Thursdays with two extra-special Weekly Offers:

Mondays: $0.99 Medium Slushes*

Thursdays: Buy One, Get One Free Footlong Quarter Pound Coney*

Whether fans are after something salty or just need a mood boost, Snacky Hour is the ultimate afternoon pick-me-up – because the only cure for a 2 PM craving is $1 snacks done right. While you’re there, be sure to grab your half-price SONIC Drinks and Slushes on-lot from 2-4 PM* or anytime in the SONIC App as a redeemable reward!



*Tax not included. Add-ons extra. $1 Corn Dog, $1 two (2) piece Mozzarella Sticks, and $1 Soft Pretzel Twist are valid every day from 2-5pm for a limited time at participating locations while supplies last. Discount will automatically apply. Not valid with Combos or delivery.

**Each Medium Slush is $0.99 plus tax. Valid only on Mondays for a limited time at participating locations while supplies last. Add-ins cost extra. Discount will auto apply. Not valid with Combos, delivery, or any other offers.

***Offer is valid for one free Footlong Quarter Pound Coney with purchase of a Footlong Quarter Pound Coney of equal or greater value. Valid every Thursday at participating locations while supplies last. Add-ons cost extra. Limit 5. Not valid with Combos, delivery or any other offers.

****At participating locations. Add-ins cost extra. Excludes Mini size, Water, Coffee, Cold Brew Iced Coffee, SONIC Rechargers with Red Bull, Flavorista Favorites, Combos and Wacky Pack Kids Meals. Discount based on menu price; limited time only. Not valid with Combos, delivery or any other offers.

*****Reward is valid for half price Drinks and Slushes when you order and redeem online or in the SONIC App as a registered user. Add-ins cost extra. Excludes Mini size, Water, Coffee, Cold Brew Iced Coffee, SONIC Rechargers with Red Bull, Flavorista Favorites, Combos and Wacky Pack Kids Meals. Discount based on menu price; limited time only. Not valid with Combos, delivery or any other offers. Mobile ordering available only at select locations; hours may vary.