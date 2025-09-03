SONIC is giving burger lovers a reason to cheer this football season with a deal that’s as big as game day itself. Guests can buy one Double SONIC Smasher and get a second one free each week in September when ordering through the SONIC App – the perfect play for fans hungry for bold flavor.

Hand-smashed, made to order and served hot off the grill, the Double SONIC Smasher is built for big moments. Two Angus beef patties – seasoned and seared to perfection for that irresistible crispy edge and juicy center – are stacked with melty cheese and layered with signature SONIC Smasher sauce, crinkle-cut pickles and diced onions, all on a pillowy soft potato bun.

The flavor doesn’t stop at kickoff. With the BOGO SONIC Smasher App Reward resetting each week through September, fans can keep post-game traditions going strong all month long at SONIC.

Building on the Smashional Burger of America declaration earlier this year, SONIC is now bringing together America’s favorite burger with America’s favorite sport in a new, light-hearted commercial campaign, “Where Football Goes to Burger.” Starring as the undisputed quarterback, fans will see the SONIC Smasher at the center of every moment, from locker room tensions and game-day rivalries to post-game celebrations.