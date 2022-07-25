Sonic Launches Churro-Flavored Milkshake

SONIC Drive-In just introduced an all-new way to enjoy the delicious flavors of a churro with the new Churro Shake. This limited-time shake blends real vanilla ice cream with caramel and cinnamon sugar, and comes topped with a cinnamon sugar churro, whipped topping and a cherry. The Churro Shake is available at participating SONIC locations starting August 1st, though SONIC App users can get early access beginning July 25th when they order online or through the app.

For the ultimate churro fan, warm and crispy churros coated in cinnamon sugar are also available for only $1.49 as part of the SONIC Summer Snacking Menu. Available exclusively through the SONIC App, the Summer Snacking Menu offers a rotating selection of returning and classic menu favorites at a great value. In addition to the cinnamon sugar churros, the August Summer Snacking Menu will feature the FRITO’S Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap and a chocolate waffle cone filled with real vanilla ice cream.

“SONIC is known for the wide variety of flavors and mix-in options for our drinks and shakes, so infusing the churro experience into a shake was something we knew our fans would love,” says Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at SONIC. “Our Churro Shake is truly a churro you can sip and dip, from the cinnamon sugar sprinkled into the shake to the churro on top, creating a flavorful experience that will have your taste buds dancing until the last drop!”

If the Churro Shake wasn’t enough, SONIC is offering another fun way to sip through the summer with the limited-time return of Bursting Bubbles! Adding bursts of cherry flavor to the iconic lineup of SONIC beverages, Bursting Bubbles are featured in the fizzy Cherry Burst and the icy Cherry Burst Slush. Bursting Bubbles can also be added to any of your favorite SONIC drinks or Slushes for an additional charge.

The Churro Shake and Bursting Bubbles beverages are available at participating SONIC Drive-In locations through September 25th, while supplies last. As always, SONIC donates a portion of each drink sale to support local public schools through Limeades for Learning.