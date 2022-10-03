Sonic Launches Collection of Merch for Dogs

SONIC guests and their canine friends have something to bark about this October. Today, SONIC Drive-In will launch a special, limited-time collection of SONIC-inspired merch for dogs and their two-legged companions on SonicSwagShop.com. From Cherry Limeade costumes to plush Corn Dog chew toys, the SONIC Wag Shop collection provides the perfect excuse for fans to match their furry pals with their favorite SONIC menu items for Howl-o-Ween and beyond. The SONIC Wag Shop collection will go live starting at 11 a.m. ET, so be sure to grab something for your favorite pup soon as quantities are limited.

The SONIC Wag Shop is a one-stop shop for all SONIC-loving pet parents, whether you’re driving into SONIC on the way to the pumpkin patch or dressing up for Halloween parties and trick-or-treating.

Costumes: Need a Halloween costume for your pet? Dress them up as a SONIC Hot Dog or your favorite Limeade complete with a hat disguised as a cherry on top.

Toys: Your dog no longer has to stare enviously at your SONIC meal, as they can now enjoy plush versions of SONIC fan-favorites including the iconic Corn Dogs, Tots and Limeades.

Bandanas: Looking for a perfect doggy accessory? Bandanas are available in three different patterns with SONIC-inspired phrases: ‘Bone Appetot’, ‘Sip, Sit, SONIC’ and ‘Will Sit for SONIC.’ They also fit humans in case you want to match your best bud!

Hats: Snag a blue SONIC trucker hat designed with all the best kinds of dogs - corn dogs, hot dogs, and puppy dogs.

If the new Wag Shop collection wasn’t enough to get your four-legged co-pilot excited, SONIC is also offering a special surprise for dogs when they visit the drive-in. This month, you can get a free Wag Cup treat with any SONIC App purchase. Whether you’re rewarding yourself after finishing a long walk, enjoying a delectable lunch or out for an afternoon pick-me-up, your furry friend can enjoy this sweet whipped topping snack!

“Guests have been bringing furry friends along on their drive-in visits for decades,” says Kim Lewis, Vice President of Integrated Marketing for SONIC. “The new Wag Shop collection lets fans show off their love of SONIC and their pets, and trips to SONIC are even sweeter when you can reward your pups with a special Wag Cup treat.”

SONIC Wag Shop merch is available at SonicSwagShop.com while supplies last. For every Wag Shop merchandise purchase, 100% of proceeds will be donated to provide much-needed supplies and learning resources to public schools across the communities SONIC serves.