Sonic Launches New Bacon Peppercorn Ranch Grilled Cheese Burger

Why choose between a savory, satisfying hamburger and a warm, craveable grilled cheese when you could enjoy both? SONIC Drive-In makes it easy for guests to have the best of both worlds with its latest Grilled Cheese Burger offering. The new Bacon Peppercorn Ranch Grilled Cheese Burger takes the brand’s popular entrée mashup to the next level of flavor, and is available for a limited time at SONIC locations nationwide beginning August 21.

The Bacon Peppercorn Ranch Grilled Cheese Burger will satisfy any craving by combining a 100 percent all-beef seasoned patty, melty American cheese and buttery Texas toast, with hickory smoked bacon and creamy peppercorn ranch. For guests seeking great value, the Bacon Peppercorn Ranch Grilled Cheese Burger can be purchased with a small order of tots or fries for only $3.99.

“Our fans have made it clear how much they love our Grilled Cheese Burgers, but we wanted to make this comfort-food favorite even more craveable,” says Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at SONIC. “By adding the flavors of hickory smoked bacon and peppercorn ranch, we created an innovative new burger that can’t be replicated for our price point. It’s a melty, cheesy, delicious burger with a side of tots or fries for under four dollars—you can’t beat it!”

Guests can complete their meal with one of the thousands of unique drink combinations available at SONIC. Even better, the brand donates a portion of proceeds from every drink, slush and shake purchase to support public education through the brand’s Limeades for Learning initiative. Since 2009, SONIC has donated more than $27 million to funding local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs to support public education in the U.S.