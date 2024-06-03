SONIC Drive-In announced that the highly anticipated new Groovy Fries and Groovy Sauce are now available at SONIC locations nationwide! Groovy Fries, the brand’s first update to its fries in more than 10 years, are crispy on the outside, soft and fluffy on the inside, and perfect for dipping into SONIC’s delicious new Groovy Sauce. To celebrate, SONIC is offering Groovy Fries in any size for just $1 throughout June, while supplies last!

Think you already have a favorite fast-food fry? Think again. Made with fry lovers in mind, Groovy Fries are everything a fry connoisseur could dream of. Hot, crispy, perfectly salted and made with deep grooves, they’re ideal for picking up dipping sauces like Groovy Sauce’s creamy blend of savory ranch and herbs with a mild kick of sriracha that guests can ask for alongside their fries.

“Our SONIC Tots are iconic, but we thought it was time to give them some competition,” says Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at SONIC. “With the new Groovy Fries, we’re redefining what a fast-food fry can be and giving folks another reason to say, ‘Yes, I would like fries with that!’”

SONIC is on a new mission to inspire people everywhere to choose fun over boring, and Groovy Fries are the first of many food and drink innovations coming to SONIC this summer under the brand’s new LIVE FREE EAT SONIC platform which encourages fans to have more fun, truly Live Free and escape the everyday monotony of other fast-food options. Fans can enjoy the brand’s new series of unserious TV ads debuting this summer, which emulate the brand’s “why not?!” approach to creative flavor combinations. They can also witness the antics of the new SONIC interns that have taken over the brand’s social media pages by following SONIC on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

Along with new, elevated and outside-the-box menu additions launching in the coming months, SONIC will debut a new online lifestyle portal on June 17 at LiveFreeShopSonic.com. Visitors will find a rotating lineup of exclusive merch and experiences, from nugget ice makers so fans can enjoy SONIC’s beloved and iconic ice any day at home, to extreme sports accessories for those who want to grab their fill at SONIC and then hit the open road this summer. For every item purchased, 100% of proceeds will be donated to support public education through the SONIC Foundation.