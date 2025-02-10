This Valentine’s season, SONIC Drive-In is serving up more than just delicious drinks with a cheeky new loungewear collection that’s all about having fun. The brand-new SONIC Thirst Trap loungewear features cozy pieces in flirty pink-and-blue designs, plus a cheeky “Pucker Up” lips pattern that’s sure to steal hearts. From playful boxers to a robe begging to be worn all day long, the new merch line is here to set the mood and add fun to your Valentine’s or Galentine’s Day plans.

Whether it’s a chill afternoon at home or a cozy, romantic evening at the Drive-In, this collection has fans covered – literally and figuratively.

The SONIC Thirst Trap loungewear collection:

Slip into something flirty and fun with these Women’s Boxers in sizes S-XL for $20

Dare to bare a little personality with the Men’s Boxer Briefs in sizes S-XL for $20

Stay cool and sassy with the Women’s Tank in sizes S-XL for $15

Wind down with cozy luxury in the Unisex Plush Robe for $35

No Thirst Trap moment is complete without a delicious drink. Fans can pair their new threads with a bold burst of flavor, like a classic Cherry Limeade or one of the iconic SONIC Slushes. Plus, guests can enjoy half-price SONIC Drinks and Slushes any time when they order through the SONIC App.

The Thirst Trap loungewearcollection drops February 10 at 11 a.m. ET at LiveFreeShopSonic.com, while supplies last. LiveFreeShopSonic.com is also the go-to lifestyle portal for exclusive SONIC apparel and accessories, including hats, fashion totes, and more. For every item purchased, 100% of the proceeds will be donated to support public education through the SONIC Foundation.*

SONIC also donates a portion of all SONIC Drink, Slush, Blast, and Shake sales to support public education through the SONIC Limeades for Learning initiative.** Powered by the SONIC Foundation, SONIC has donated more than $28 million since 2009 to fund local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs to support public education in the U.S.

*100% of net proceeds from merchandise benefit the SONIC Foundation, a division of the Inspire Brands Foundation. For more information about the SONIC Foundation, visit foundation.sonicdrivein.com.

**SONIC donates a portion of every SONIC Drink, Slush, Blast and Shake purchase to the SONIC Foundation, which is used to support local schools across the communities SONIC serves through partners like DonorsChoose. The SONIC Foundation is a division of the Inspire Brands Foundation. For more information about the SONIC Foundation, visit foundation.sonicdrivein.com.