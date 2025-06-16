SONIC Drive-In is bringing bold, briny flavor to the table with a new limited-time collaboration that puts pickles front and center. In partnership with Grillo’s Pickles, SONIC is unveiling the SONIC x Grillo’s Pickles Big Dill Meal for the ultimate pickle lover. Available at SONIC locations nationwide starting June 30.

Every item in the meal delivers the unmistakable crisp, clean and garden-fresh flavor of Grillo’s. The pickle-themed lineup includes:

SONIC x Grillo’s Pickles Big Dill Double & Triple SONIC Smasher: A larger-than-life take on the beloved Double SONIC Smasher, featuring hand-smashed Angus beef. Each burger is layered with two slices of melty American cheese, dill pickle-seasoned crispy cucumbers, dilly ranch, Grillo’s Pickle Chips and fresh lettuce, all served on a pillowy soft potato bun. The Big Dill Double SONIC Smasher starts at $7.49*, while the Big Dill Triple SONIC Smasher is available starting at $8.49* for those with an even bigger appetite.

SONIC x Grillo’s Pickles Picklerita Slush: A refreshingly tart and sweet slush made with a bold blend of pickle juice and tart lime, Pickle Juice Flavor Bubbles and topped with a Grillo’s Pickle Chip. The Picklerita Slush starts at just $3.99* for a 20 oz.

SONIC x Grillo’s Pickles Seasoned Tots or Groovy Fries: Choose from crispy, golden classic SONIC Tots or Groovy Fries covered in Grillo’s Pickle seasoning for a bright, tangy flavor twist that satisfies pickle and snack cravings, starting at $2.99* for a medium.

“Pickle-flavored menu items are trending, but not all pickle meals are created equal,” said Barb Williams, Vice President of Marketing and Strategy at SONIC. “We’ve been innovating in pickles since 2018, so pickles are kind of our thing. We’ve done slushes, we’ve done burgers – and now, with help from our friends at Grillo’s, we’re taking our pickle obsession to the next level. It’s our most craveable pickle lineup yet — crafted for pickle lovers, by pickle lovers. Every item in the Big Dill Meal is curated to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience and showcase what we do best: bold, unexpected and unapologetically pickle-forward flavor.”

As a special surprise for the guests who order the full Big Dill Meal, they’ll receive a complimentary pickle-scented car air freshener, depicting the iconic Grillo’s mascot, “Sam-Sam the Pickle Man,” to bring a whiff of dill to every drive, while supplies last.** The partnership also includes limited-edition Sam-Sam packaging, plus an exclusive pickle-inspired merch drop on June 30 at LiveFreeShopSonic.com that features hats, tees, and a nugget ice maker. For every pickle merch item purchased, 100% of the proceeds will be donated to support public education through the SONIC Foundation.***

“We’re pumped to partner with SONIC on a fun new menu collaboration,” said Mark Luker, Chief Marketing Officer of Grillo’s Pickles. “We encourage fans of both brands to Live Free, Eat Pickles and enjoy the Big Dill Meal.”

*Tax not included.

**Quantities are limited, with up to 250 air fresheners distributed per participating SONIC location.

***100% of net proceeds from merchandise benefit the SONIC Foundation, a division of the Inspire Brands Foundation. For more information about the SONIC Foundation, visit foundation.sonicdrivein.com.