Sonic Launches New Summer Snacking Menu

At a time when value is more important than ever, SONIC Drive-In is kicking off a new Summer Snacking Menu that fits fans’ on-the-go summertime schedules and allows them to make the most of their snacking budget. Available exclusively through the SONIC App, the new menu features returning seasonal and fan favorites at great values.

Starting at prices as low as $1.49, App users can find a rotating selection of snacking options throughout the summer. This month, guests can enjoy the return of the beloved Totchos, Pickle Fries, the signature SONIC Corn Dog, and Ice Cream Floats made with real vanilla ice cream and select fountain drink flavors.

For larger appetites, SONIC is also bringing back the Grilled Cheese Double Burger for a limited time, while supplies last. Combining two classic menu items, this craveable cheeseburger features two perfectly seasoned 100% pure beef patties layered with three slices of melty American cheese, all sandwiched between two slices of thick, buttery Texas Toast. The Grilled Cheese Double Burger returns starting June 13, though SONIC App users can order first beginning June 6.

“We know that SONIC is a summer oasis for many of our loyal fans, and now we’re making it even better with exclusive on-the-go menu options that’re available only in the SONIC App,” says Lori Abou Habib, Chief Marketing Officer at SONIC. “The SONIC App provides our guests new benefits and savings every time they visit their local drive-in – from exclusive access to new and returning favorites on the Summer Snacking Menu to being the first to savor limited-time items like the crave-worthy Grilled Cheese Double Burger and refreshing new beverages joining our menu later this summer.”

The SONIC App lets guests personalize their order with ease, pay ahead of arriving and take advantage of valuable savings. Members can enjoy half-price Drinks and Slushes any time they order in the App, half-price SONIC Cheeseburgers on Tuesday nights, and exclusive monthly rewards and offers.