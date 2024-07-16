SONIC Drive-In, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and SEC Network announced a new, multi-year sponsorship agreement, making SONIC the “Official Quick Service Restaurant of the SEC.” The deal, which officially kicked off July 1, will primarily focus on SEC football programming and productions across SEC Network, ABC and ESPN.

“SONIC has been connected to college and professional sports throughout our 70-year history, and we couldn’t be prouder to once again join our fans on the field as the Official Quick Service Restaurant partner of the SEC,” said Ryan Dickerson, Chief Marketing Officer of SONIC. “With its expended footprint, the SEC is now even closer to so many of our amazing guests and team members across the Southeast, and we look forward to bringing more fun to them and to college football this season. Whether we’re living it up with fans at the pre-game tailgate or showing off with the most craveable food at the afterparty, we’ll be there for the action all season long.”

The sponsorship includes integration of SONIC in SEC programming through commercial spots that will air during the new “SEC on ABC” college football franchise and ABC/ESPN Noon College Football windows, while also running on SEC Network.

“At Disney, we’re passionate about developing unique opportunities for brands to connect with college football fans everywhere, and this season we are thrilled to welcome SONIC Drive-In as the Official Quick Service Restaurant of the SEC,” said Andrew Messina, SVP of Sales, Disney Advertising. “With SONIC on board, the fan experience will reach new heights for SEC fans across all Disney platforms.”

SONIC will also activate on-site through SEC Nation, the network’s traveling football pre-game show, in addition to other activation opportunities throughout the season.

“We are pleased to welcome Sonic as an official sponsor of the Southeastern Conference,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “The SEC sponsor program is important to the mission of supporting SEC athletics programs and their student-athletes. The addition of Sonic strengthens an already robust family of sponsors for the Conference and we look forward to the participation of Sonic in our programming and championship events.”