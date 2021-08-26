Sonic Releases Lineup of Wine-Inspired Slushes

SONIC provides the perfect afternoon pick-me-up with the introduction of a new limited time only line of Uncorked Slushes — a frozen treat available in three wine-inspired flavors.

The refreshing sweet treat offers a booze-less buzz in three craveable Slush flavors, delivering a sippable oasis:

Strawberry Frosé blends real strawberries and refreshing notes of authentic rosé wine flavor.

blends real strawberries and refreshing notes of authentic rosé wine flavor. Red Berry Sangria layers invigorating notes of red berry sangria wine flavor with real strawberries.

layers invigorating notes of red berry sangria wine flavor with real strawberries. Peach Bellini features notes of crisp white wine infused with sweet peach flavor.

“The new Uncorked Slushes offer the perfect union between Slush and wine-inspired flavors,” says Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for SONIC. “Our culinary team is always looking for flavors that pair perfectly with the season, and the Uncorked Slushes will allow our guests to soak up every last moment of summer with each relaxing sip.”

The Uncorked Slushes are available August 30 through September 26 while supplies last. Try one for half price when ordering during Happy Hour.