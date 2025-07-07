SONIC is coming in hot with two new bold Crispy Tender Wraps, as part of its just-updated $1.99 Menu (aka the FUN.99 Menu). Here are the details:

Cheesy Baja Crispy Tender Wrap: An all-white meat, crispy tender wrapped up in a soft, flour tortilla along with crisp lettuce, tomatoes, melty cheddar cheese, and zesty baja sauce.

Honey Chipotle Crispy Tender Wrap: An all-white meat, crispy tender wrapped up in a soft, flour tortilla along with crisp lettuce, tomatoes, melty cheddar cheese, and honey chipotle aioli.

Even more wrap flavor drops are coming later this year. Also on the FUN.99 Menu: Original and Honey Chipotle Jr. Chicken Sandwiches, the Soft Pretzel Twist, the Grilled Cheese Sandwich, and three flavors of Small Cream Slushes.