X Games is proud to announce the return of SONIC Drive-In as Presenting Partner for X Games Salt Lake City 2025, June 27-29 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City. The announcement comes on the heels of the SONIC brand’s history-making partnership as the first-ever Presenting Partner of X Games Ventura 2024 and their dynamic presence as an official sponsor of X Games Aspen 2025 – a testament to the successful collaborations and undeniable synergy between the X Games and SONIC. X Games and its athletes embody the SONIC “Live Free. Eat SONIC.” brand slogan which emphasizes freedom, personalization and choosing fun over boring every day, making it the perfect partnership.

At X Games Salt Lake City 2025 Presented by SONIC, attendees can expect bold activations and exclusive integrations with top X Games athletes. The multi-day action sports and live music festival will include the all-new SONIC Park Course, where athletes will compete on a custom-built setup that’s uniquely styled to SONIC, and the highly anticipated SONIC Skate-In, where guests will be able to grab exclusive SONIC sips and bites. Beyond the on-site activations, SONIC and X Games athletes will deliver custom content across broadcast, livestream and social channels, ensuring the energy of X Games extends far beyond the Utah State Fairpark.

“X Games has always been about pushing boundaries on the course, in culture and with our partners,” said Jeremy Bloom, CEO of X Games. “SONIC gets that. They don’t just show up – they bring flavor, fun and a whole new level of fan connection. Salt Lake City is going to feel that energy in a big way this summer.”

“Our ongoing partnership with X Games is rooted in a shared passion for energy, excitement – and of course, choosing fun above all else,” said Ryan Dickerson, Chief Marketing Officer of SONIC. “From California to Colorado, and now to Utah, we’re bringing the SONIC experience to fans wherever the action is.”

As Presenting Partner, SONIC will show up in a big way to energize the athlete and fan communities alike. X Games Salt Lake City 2025 Presented by SONIC will showcase the world’s best in Skateboard, BMX, and Moto X, set against a vibrant city backdrop and punctuated with live music from deadmau5 and Sublime.