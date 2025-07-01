Hot dog fans, rejoice – July just got a whole lot tastier! To celebrate National Hot Dog Month, SONIC is rolling out Dog Days of Summer, a month-long lineup of mouthwatering hot dog deals available exclusively in the SONIC App.

From July 1-31, app users can access exclusive weekly offers on three fan-favorite hot dog classics:

$1 Corn Dog

$2 All-American Dog

$3 Footlong Quarter Pound Coney

Each deal can be redeemed once per week and refreshes every Monday – so guests can keep coming back for more flavor and savings, all month long.

From the golden crunch of a classic Corn Dog, to the All-American Dog topped with ketchup, mustard, relish and diced onions, to the Footlong Quarter Pound Coney smothered in warm chili and melty cheddar cheese – there’s a perfect pick for every hot dog craving during the dog days of summer.

Download the SONIC App today to unlock these exclusive deals and enjoy half-price drinks anytime when ordering ahead with rewards.*



*At participating locations for a limited time. Offer available only in the SONIC App. Tax/add-ons cost extra. Not valid with any other discounts, offers/coupons or delivery.



** Reward is valid for half price Drinks and Slushes when you order and redeem online or in the SONIC App as a registered user. Add-ins cost extra. Excludes Mini size, Water, Coffee, Cold Brew Iced Coffee, SONIC Rechargers with Red Bull, Flavorista Favorites, Combos and Wacky Pack Kids Meals. Discount based on menu price; limited time only. Not valid with Combos, delivery or any other offers. Mobile ordering available only at select locations; hours may vary.