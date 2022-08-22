Sonic Rolls Out New Chophouse Burger

SONIC Drive-In is bringing the elevated flavor of fine dining right to the drive-in with the new Chophouse Cheeseburger.

A delicious mix of every steak-lover's favorite flavors, the Chophouse Cheeseburger is available at participating locations starting August 29, though SONIC App users can get early access to the burger beginning August 22 when they order through the app.

The Chophouse Cheeseburger features a 100% pure beef patty topped with a bold Chophouse aioli, crispy onion strings and two slices of melty American cheese, all served on a toasted brioche bun. Available starting at only $4.99, this bold cheeseburger offers SONIC guests both quality and convenience while making them feel like they’ve been transported from their car to an authentic chophouse restaurant.

“Our new Chophouse Cheeseburger takes a SONIC staple and matches it with a boldly-seasoned aioli and crispy onion strings to create a taste that our guests have never before experienced at the drive-in,” says Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at SONIC Drive-In. “At SONIC, we pride ourselves on offering a rotating selection of unique and unexpected flavors, and this latest innovation proves that you don’t have to sacrifice convenience for a totally craveable cheeseburger.”

Guests looking to add even more flavor to their order can use the SONIC App to personalize their menu favorites with ease, pay ahead of their visit, and take advantage of valuable savings. Members can enjoy half-price drinks and Slushes any time they order in the App, half-price SONIC Cheeseburgers on Tuesday nights, and exclusive monthly rewards and offers.

The Chophouse Cheeseburger is available through October 30, while supplies last.