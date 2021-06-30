Sonic Serving Up Red, White & Blue Slush Float for $2.99

Sonic, America’s Drive-In, is serving up the new Red, White & Blue Slush Float, an icy-cold, layered treat just in time for Fourth of July celebrations and summertime.

Delivering a refreshing sweet treat, the Red, White & Blue Slush Float begins with a layer of icy Blue Raspberry Slush, adds a layer of Sonic’s real Ice Cream in the center and is topped off with a layer of real strawberries.

“The sweet, creamy and icy-cold Red, White & Blue Slush Float captures all the fun of Independence Day with everything you want from Sonic in a cup,” says Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for Sonic. “At Sonic, summer goes beyond a season; it’s a feeling, and guests can experience that liberating joy of summer festivities in each sip or spoonful of the Red, White & Blue Slush Float.”

The Red, White & Blue Slush Float is available now through August 1, for $2.99.