SONIC Drive-In believes that if you’re not livin’ free, you’re not having fun, and that price should never stand in the way of having fun. That’s why the brand recently introduced the $1.99 Menu, also known as the FUN.99 Menu, featuring a variety of new and iconic SONIC snack, dessert, and entrée items for just $1.99 each, all day, every day.* SONIC is doubling down on its commitment to summertime fun without the high cost by offering the chance to visit some of the hottest destinations in America with the Fun is on the Menu Sweepstakes. Through September 23, fans can visit LiveFreeShopSonic.com/Fun99 to enter for a chance to win their choice from a menu of curated vacation packages to some of the most popular destinations in America for themselves and three guests, each fully funded by SONIC and powered by Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform.**

Three lucky grand prize winners will each get to choose from five stupendously fun vacation packages, curated by Tripadvisor® and featuring some of the most exciting attractions and popular destinations found on the platform.​ Packages, valued at approximately $15,000 each, include roundtrip flights for four people and a three-night stay at a top-rated hotel.

Fun is on the Menu Sweepstakes winners will select from a menu of curated prize package options that include:

The Most Fun Weekend on the Water (Sarasota, FL): Enjoy three nights in a luxury villa at Siesta Key Beach. Experience the sights with a glass-bottom kayak LED night tour, a guided electric bike tour of the Key, a platinum parasailing flight and dolphin cruise, plus a 2-hour beach picnic.

The Most Fun in the City that Never Sleeps (New York, NY) : Experience the magic of Manhattan with a three-night stay at a five-star hotel. Go on a New York City Mafia and local food tour, get premium Broadway tickets to a show of your choice, and take a private helicopter tour to see all the iconic sights of the city!

The Most Fun Icy Outdoor Adventure (Anchorage, AK): Spend three nights at a four-star resort and enjoy breathtaking Arctic views. Explore the area on a self-guided bike tour, embark on a full-day dog sledding expedition, partake in a gray whale watch tour, and hike the Matanuska Glacier, Alaska's largest road-accessible glacier.

The Most Fun R&R Retreat (Sedona, AZ): Reclaim your inner calm at a five-star resort with world-class spa treatments, daily wellness and exercise classes with expert trainers, and a peaceful starlight ride through the Verde Valley on the Verde Canyon Railroad.

The Most Fun at the Most Magical Amusement Park (Orlando, FL):Reconnect with your inner child during your stay at a five-star hotel in the heart of America's theme-park capital. Enjoy two-day access to an Orlando theme park and fairytale dining in a magical castle, plus the ultimate wild Florida adventure with an air boat ride, BBQ lunch and wildlife park entry.

LiveFreeShopSonic.com is also the go-to lifestyle portal for exclusive SONIC apparel and accessories, including SONIC® Ice Makers, skateboards, fashion totes, and more. For every item purchased, 100% of the proceeds will be donated to support public education through the SONIC Foundation.***

