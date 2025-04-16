SONIC Drive-In is taking a stand against mediocre, overpriced cheeseburgers by proclaiming the SONIC Smasher the new “Smashional Cheeseburger of America,” and the brand wants people across the country to experience this better burger. Starting Monday, April 21, SONIC will kick off Smasher Week, where the first 1 million customers who order the Double SONIC Smasher through the SONIC App can redeem an exclusive reward and snag this mouthwatering, premium cheeseburger for just $1.

Hand-smashed and made to order, the Double SONIC Smasher features two Angus beef patties, seasoned and seared to perfection, creating a crispy edge and juicy center that’s irresistible. These patties are layered with two slices of melty American cheese, a creamy, tangy, signature Smasher sauce, crinkle-cut pickles and diced onions, all served on a pillowy soft potato bun.

“We truly believe America deserves a better burger. Consumers are having to shell out more and more money for the same old sad, assembly line burgers that have been sitting under heat lamps, and it’s a real problem when sit-down restaurants are offering better burger deals than fast food chains. We introduced the SONIC Smasher last year to give people something better, a premium cheeseburger at a fast-food price, and we’re proud of the highly positive responses we’ve had from guests since it launched,” shared Ryan Dickerson, Chief Marketing Officer at SONIC. “Our $1 Smasher Week is the perfect opportunity to try the SONIC Smasher and experience the difference. Whether you’re already a SONIC Smasher fan who wants to get it again at an extra delicious price, or you’re a cheeseburger connoisseur who hasn’t yet tried it and needs to be convinced, the SONIC Smasher is waiting to upgrade your burger game.”

How to Get a $1 Double SONIC Smasher:

Download or open the SONIC App to order.

Tap the Deals tab to locate and redeem your $1 Double SONIC Smasher reward.

The first 1 million customers can enjoy a Double SONIC Smasher for just $1.

Hurry – this $1 offer is only available while supplies last.

SONIC is taking its bold proclamation to new heights with a series of new ad spots, including “Smashlaration,” which celebrates the SONIC Smasher as America’s undisputed cheeseburger champion. Featuring the SONIC brand’s Chief Ingenuity Officer, or CIO, the ad invites burger enthusiasts across the nation to raise their standards, ditch the ordinary and indulge their burger cravings like never before. The campaign was developed in partnership with the brand’s creative agency of record, Mother Los Angeles.

The countdown to 1 million starts now. Ready to take a bite?