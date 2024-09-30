SONIC Drive-In is continuing to serve up unbeatable value and fun variety with its newly refreshed $1.99 Menu, making it easier than ever to enjoy a delicious meal without breaking the bank. First introduced this summer, the $1.99 Menu, also known as the FUN.99 Menu, features a variety of new and iconic SONIC entrées, snacks and desserts for just $1.99 each, all day, every day.*

Back by popular demand, the beloved Grilled Cheese Burger and small Cream Slushes are both now just $1.99. The Grilled Cheese Burger combines the famous SONIC grilled cheese sandwich on buttery Texas Toast with a perfectly seasoned 100% pure beef patty, topped with mustard, ketchup and diced onions. The Cream Slush blends creamy vanilla soft serve with icy slush for the perfect drink or dessert, available in Blue Coconut, Strawberry and Blood Orange flavors.

The new SONIC $1.99 Menu lineup includes:

Single Grilled Cheese Burger

Small Jumbo Popcorn Chicken

Queso Wraps, available in Bacon Ranch and Southwest Crunch

Small Cream Slushes, available in Blue Coconut, Strawberry and Blood Orange flavors

Small Tots

“We know our guests crave flexibility and value, and our $1.99 Menu continues to deliver delicious, craveable options that please the palate and your wallet,” said Ryan Dickerson, Chief Marketing Officer of SONIC. “While other fast-food spots might lock you into pre-built bundles, SONIC gives you the freedom to mix, match and save on your favorite items, making it easy to tailor your order to suit your tastes. Whether you’re stopping by for a quick Queso Wrap snack on the way home from work or enjoying a full lunch with our beloved Grilled Cheese Burger, Tots and Cream Slush, SONIC is giving fans a personalized experience at a price that’s hard to beat.”

And don’t miss out on the new SONIC daily deals! SONIC is turning Mondays into FUNdays with medium Slushes for just 79 cents every Monday throughout October.** Plus, enjoy buy one, get one free Footlong Quarter Pound Coneys every Thursday this month.*** Whether it’s a snack or a sweet treat, there’s something for everyone, any day of the week.

SONIC guests can find even more deals through the SONIC App, where they can get half-price drinks and Slushes any time, half-price classic SONIC Cheeseburgers on Tuesday nights,**** and exclusive monthly rewards and offers.

*Tax not included.

**Each Medium Slush is $0.79 plus tax. Valid only for a limited time on Mondays at participating SONIC® Drive-In locations while supplies last. Excludes Rainbow Slush, Lemonade Cream Cooler, Slush Floats, and limited time only products. Add-ins cost extra. Limit 5. Discount will automatically apply. Not valid with Combos, delivery or any other offers.

***Offer is valid one time for one (1) Footlong Quarter Pound Coney with purchase of a Footlong Quarter Pound Coney of equal or greater value when you apply promo code CONEY online or in the SONIC App or mention deal while ordering. Valid only for a limited time on Thursdays at participating locations while supplies last. Add-ons cost extra. Limit 5. Not valid with Combos, delivery or any other offers.

****Includes single-patty SONIC Cheeseburgers (approx. ¼ lb. precooked) only; excludes double-patty Cheeseburgers, limited-time-only Cheeseburgers, Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburgers and Jr. Burgers. Discount based on menu price. Mobile ordering available only at select locations; hours may vary. Add-ons cost extra. Not good with Combos, delivery or any other offers. Only at participating SONIC® Drive-Ins.