SONIC Drive-In announced a new, premium cheeseburger without the premium price tag. The SONIC Smasher is an elevated burger experience like no other, perfectly balancing the textures and flavors of a sit-down restaurant cheeseburger, all at a fraction of the cost. Starting Monday, July 29, fans can get an exclusive early taste through the SONIC App, with nationwide availability beginning August 5.

Hand-prepared and smashed to order, the SONIC Smasher features two Angus patties, seasoned and seared to perfection, creating a crispy edge and juicy center that’s irresistible. These patties are layered with two slices of melty American cheese, a creamy, tangy, signature Smasher sauce, crinkle-cut pickles and diced onions, all served on a pillowy soft potato bun. The SONIC Smasher is priced starting at $6.49, and those with an even bigger appetite can order the new SONIC Triple Smasher that’s priced starting at $7.49.

“Consumers should be able to indulge in a premium cheeseburger without having to pay the high costs charged by many fast-casual burger brands. Our mission at SONIC has always been to bring fun, craveable food to our guests at unbeatable prices,” said Ryan Dickerson, Chief Marketing Officer of SONIC. “With the SONIC Smasher, our culinary experts have allowed us to take that commitment to the next level. This burger is not just hand-smashed – it’s a blend of textures and flavors that come together for a cheeseburger that’s crispy, juicy and melty all at once. It’s a cheeseburger that you wouldn’t expect from a fast-food brand, and it’s available to everyone. We’re confident that once you try the SONIC Smasher, it will quickly become your new favorite cheeseburger, and the best part is, you can enjoy it at a price you won’t feel guilty about when you come back for it again and again!”

SONIC guests looking for a great value can also take advantage of the recently launched $1.99 Menu, nicknamed the FUN.99 Menu, featuring a variety of snack, dessert, and entrée items for just $1.99 each, all day, every day. Additionally, SONIC App users can enjoy half-price drinks and slushes any time they order in the app, as well as half-price classic SONIC Cheeseburgers on Tuesday nights, along with exclusive monthly rewards and offers.