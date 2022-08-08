Sonic's Pickle Juice Slush and Big Dill Cheeseburger Return for Limited Time

SONIC fans demanded more pickles, and America’s Favorite Drive-In is giving them what they want. For three weeks only, SONIC Drive-In is bringing back the popular Pickle Juice Slush and the Big Dill Cheeseburger – two menu items that are sure to dill-ight pickle fans everywhere! The Big Dill Cheeseburger and the Pickle Juice Slush are available at participating SONIC locations from August 8 through August 28, while supplies last.

First introduced in 2018, the Pickle Juice Slush is one of the most frequently requested menu items by SONIC fans on social media. Designed to cure all pickle cravings, the Pickle Juice Slush combines the flavor of a salty dill pickle with a sweet slush for a refreshingly tart treat that tastes just like you’re sipping out of the pickle jar. Even more dill-icious, guests can enjoy a Pickle Juice Slush for half price any time they order in the SONIC App, as well as add pickle juice flavoring to any of their other favorite SONIC beverages for an additional charge!

The Big Dill Cheeseburger sold out quickly when it launched back in April, and now fans can get another taste of this pickle-lover’s dream – complete with pickle fries, crinkle cut pickle slices and creamy, ranch sauce atop a 100% pure seasoned beef patty, chopped lettuce and melty American cheese on a toasted brioche bun. If all that isn’t a big enough dill for pickle people, the Big Dill Cheeseburger is being offered at a craveable price of only $4.49.

SONIC’s pickle fries are also once again available as a separate, limited-time snacking option for just $1.89. Featuring dill pickle spears cut into a fry shape, battered and fried to crispy pickle perfection, and served with a side of ranch sauce for dipping, SONIC’s pickle fries are perfect for an afternoon snack or ordered alongside the Big Dill Cheeseburger for a pickle-perfect meal.

“Our pickle-forward menu innovations have become some of our most popular, so much so that they’ve often sold out quicker than we anticipated. Our pickle-obsessed guests have been patiently waiting for their return, and we’re very excited to offer them once again for a limited time,” says Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at SONIC. “SONIC Drive-In is known for experimenting with delicious flavor combinations that surprise your taste buds and cure your cravings, so the Pickle Juice Slush and Big Dill Cheeseburger are perfect for those who can’t get enough pickles this summer!”

As always, SONIC donates a portion of proceeds from each drink sale to support local public schools through Limeades for Learning.