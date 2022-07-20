Sonic's Shark Week Slush Returns for $2.99

Sonic Drive-In is bringing back the Shark Week Slush for a limited time to celebrate Discovery Channel’s most anticipated event of the summer. The Shark Week Slush is available at participating Sonic locations starting June 27.

The Shark Week Slush lets fans feed their shark passion as they dive into a tropical diorama of icy blue coconut-flavored Slush topped with a layer of real strawberries and shark gummy candies. It’s the perfect treat to cool you down while your screen heats up with intense shark footage.

“Sonic is thrilled to bring back our Shark Week Slush for the second summer in a row and help fans take a bigger bite – or sip – out of Shark Week,” says Mackenzie Gibson, vice president of culinary & menu innovation at Sonic. “By layering our tropical, blue coconut Slush with real, juicy strawberries and shark gummy candies, our culinary team has created a tasty and visually thrilling treat that will mentally transport guests to their favorite oceanside destination. Just be sure to look out for sharks before diving in.”

A medium Shark Week Slush is priced at $2.99 and is available for a limited time through July 31, while supplies last.

As always, Sonic donates a portion of its proceeds from drink sales to support local public schools through Limeades for Learning.

Be sure to tune in for Shark Week, starting July 24 on Discovery and discovery+.