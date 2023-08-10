Soul Rebel to Open on Florida Atlantic's Campus

Soul Rebel announced the opening of its second location in Palm Beach Florida this month. The new location is slated to open Monday, August 14, 2023 on Palm Beach Atlantic University’s campus (900 South Olive Ave West Palm Beach, FL 33401). Just in time for the upcoming semester, students will be able to have a health-conscious choice of seasonal meals ranging from a variety of superfood smoothies, acai bowls, wraps, salads, toasts, specialty coffee drinks and more.

Originating in the Sunshine State, Soul Rebel understands the importance of food as fuel, creating a loyal community, and establishing positive habits through a health-forward menu crafted by Michelin starred chef co-owner, Chris Morgan. The quick service restaurant uses raw and natural ingredients encouraging customers to make healthier choices.

Some of chef Morgan’s favorite recipes include the Mind Bender Toast with whipped ricotta, mascarpone, honey, black pepper, seasonal berries, granola and basil, or the soul bowl with peanut chile dressing, farro, spinach, red cabbage, avocado, broccoli, peanuts, carrots and a hard boiled egg. All of the bowl and salad options can also be wrapped to order in a whole wheat all natural tortilla.

Chef Morgan is thrilled to open the second location of Soul Rebel stating, “Soul Rebel is my dream concept because the menu offers everything needed to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle, plus it is very delicious. The ingredients we use are sourced carefully and responsibly and are also very visually appealing. We are extremely excited to be introducing our mango bowls for the first time at the Palm Beach location, with local fresh fruit topped with organic cashew butter, local honey, and coconut!”