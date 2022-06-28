Soul & Smoke Opens Walk-Up Eatery in Chicago

Soul & Smoke, purveyors of some of Chicago’s best chef-crafted BBQ and comfort food, announced the opening of their walk-up eatery at Rockwell on the River on Wednesday, June 29. Soul & Smoke’s Avondale ghost kitchen will be moving to this location, making it the first food merchant at Rockwell on the River. The space will be a counter-order concept with indoor and outdoor seating available.

Soul & Smoke’s Rockwell on the River location will serve Executive Chef D’Andre Carter’s famous slow roasted, smoked meats including Prime Brisket, Rib Tips, Pulled Pork, and delectable sides of their Signature Mac & Cheese, Collard Greens, and House-made Pickles, as well as their custom-made Beer for The Soul as part of a partnership with Sketchbook Brewery. Soul & Smoke is eager to be the first barbecue restaurant to be featured at Rockwell on the River.

“What goes better with boats and sunshine than BBQ and beer?” Says Chef Carter. “It's the definition of summertime Chi. We’re so excited to be joining the Rockwell on the River team and the family of other businesses within the community.”

With this move, all previous services at the Avondale ghost kitchen location, including pickup, delivery, and catering options, will continue to be available at Rockwell on the River starting June 29. The team at Soul & Smoke is eager to meet customers in the neighborhood face to face at the new location after serving meals to them for over a year at the previous ghost kitchen.

Soul & Smoke launched their first to-go location in Evanston in 2020 and has grown exponentially since inception. With a current residency at Time Out Market, a retail BBQ sauce line in all 44 Mariano’s grocery stores with plans to expand regionally and a food truck that travels the the city, Soul & Smoke is excited to take the next step in their business by opening this space, with the potential to expand within the footprint.

“Rockwell on the River is very excited about this partnership,” says Jeff DeLong, Director of Marketing and Programming at Rockwell on the River. “Soul and Smoke is the perfect complement to the other offerings on-site. We have been looking for food partners since we opened in 2018 and dining along the river has been a part of our vision from the beginning. Chef D’Andre is a long awaited and welcome addition to our food and beverage options here.”

Soul & Smoke at Rockwell on the River will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Both indoor and outdoor seating will be available at the location, with various stadium seating located along the river.