Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, a North Texas institution known for its authentic, hickory-smoked barbecue and community-first approach, is proud to announce key leadership promotions and additions designed to fuel the brand’s continued growth, innovation, and operational excellence.

Among the most notable changes is the promotion of Austin Green to Vice President of Accounting & Finance. A lifelong team member and daughter of founder Don Hallett and wife Teresa, Green has played a vital role in opening over 20 Soulman’s locations and modernizing the brand’s systems and processes. Her deep understanding of accounting and finance, combined with her dedication to teamwork and innovation, positions her to lead strategic financial initiatives, manage tax matters, and leverage funding opportunities to support Soulman’s next chapter of expansion, building on the brand’s 50-year legacy.

Previously announced is the pivotal promotion of Amber Polk, who steps into the role of Vice President of Sales and Marketing. With more than 15 years of experience at Soulman’s, Polk built the catering department into a DFW staple known for outstanding service and exceptional food. In her expanded role, she will now oversee all sales initiatives, lead the Marketing Department, and continue guiding the Catering team—all while bringing her trademark positivity and passion for the brand.

Succeeding Polk as Director of Catering is longtime team member Christine Allen, who has spent 11 years making her mark on both customer and internal relationships. With a background in weddings and events, Allen was instrumental in establishing Soulman’s presence in the wedding catering space. She now brings her expertise and style to this new leadership position, aiming to elevate and expand the department’s success.

Soulman’s is also thrilled to welcome Frances Siria as the new Director of Marketing. With over 15 years of experience, Siria is focused on brand storytelling that connects with customers across digital and community platforms. Her early impact has already brought fresh energy and structure to the marketing team, and her customer-centric approach is a perfect match for the Soulman’s mission.

“These leadership updates mark an exciting new era for Soulman’s Bar-B-Que,” said Brett Randle, CEO of Soulman’s. “We are proud to promote and welcome so many strong, capable women into key leadership roles. Their combined experience, passion, and vision will help guide Soulman’s toward even greater consistency, innovation, and success across every area of our business.”

As Soulman’s continues to grow, these leadership changes reflect a commitment to investing in people, empowering women in business, and honoring the legacy of excellence that has defined the brand for over 50 years.